IND Vs WI 4th T20I: West Indies Stun India In Hyderabad By 24 Runs On Gautam Gambhir's Birthday; Level Series At 2-2

A stunning batting show from Shai Hope and an inspired bowling performance from Keemo Paul saw West Indies draw parity in the 5-match series in Hyderabad. Hope struck his 4th century of the tour with his incredible 102 guiding West Indies to a commendable 247. In response, Sanju Samson struck a half-century but the hosts could only manage 223/9 in response.

Shai Hope leads West Indies' charge

Batting first, West Indies piled up an imposing 247 for three, with Hope leading the charge through a stunning unbeaten 102. The right-hander smashed nine sixes and four fours during his 50-ball knock.

He combined power with excellent timing to keep the Indian bowlers under constant pressure. Sherfane Rutherford provided the perfect finishing touch, remaining unbeaten on 49 off just 26 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes.

The West Indies batters maintained an aggressive approach throughout the innings, capitalising on scoring opportunities to put India on the back foot. Their explosive finish left the visitors facing a steep target of 248, requiring a near-perfect batting performance to stay alive in the contest.

India began the chase positively, with Sanju Samson providing a blistering start at the top of the order. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 56 off just 23 balls, keeping the required run rate within reach during the early stages.

However, his dismissal triggered a collapse as West Indies tightened their grip on the match with timely breakthroughs. Paul emerged as the chief architect of India’s downfall, claiming five wickets for 41 runs to break the backbone of the batting line-up. D

espite flashes of resistance, India were bowled out for 223, falling short of the target by 24 runs. Arshdeep Singh also suffered a blow to his right shoulder in the final over bowled by Shamar Joseph and subsequently retired out. The victory brought West Indies level in the series after India had looked to seize control earlier in the contest. Both teams will now turn their attention to the fifth T20I, where the winner will claim the series.