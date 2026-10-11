IND Vs WI 3rd T20I Toss Update: Shai Hope Wins Toss And Puts India Into Bat; Shreyas Makes Two Changes

Image Credit: X/windiescricket

West Indies captain Shai Hope has won the toss and opted to field first in the IND vs WI 3rd T20I in Indore. The Men in Maroon have made three changes despite their record chase in Ranchi. As for India, Shreyas Iyer has made two changes with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prince Yadav coming in for Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav.

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IND vs WI playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

With the series level at 1-1, both teams will be eager to take the lead in the Indore T20I. West Indies head into the contest with confidence after registering a six-wicket victory in the second T20I in Ranchi, where they successfully chased down India's total of 249/5.

The third T20I is an important fixture for both teams, with the five-match series tied at 1-1. India will look to bounce back after the defeat in Ranchi, while West Indies will aim to build on their successful run chase and move ahead in the series.