IND Vs WI 3rd T20I: Shai Hope, Roston Chase Get Into Heated Argument With Umpires Over Bye Run Against India; VIDEO | X

A heated argument broke out on the field during the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I after Prince Yadav and his batting partner ran a bye and West Indies players were disagreeing with the umpires' decision to award the run. West Indies captain Shai Hope was seen arguing with umpire Virender Sharma, while Roston Chase also questioned the decision with umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal.

The incident took place when Shamar Joseph bowled a slower delivery outside the off-stump to Prince Yadav. The Indian batsman tried to play a cut shot but failed to make contact with the ball. Wicket-keeper Shai Hope collected the ball and threw it back towards Joseph, who failed to stop it.

As the ball moved away, the batters took a run and the umpire awarded it as a bye. However, the West Indies players were unhappy with the decision and argued that the ball should have been declared dead before the batters completed the run.

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Why Were West Indies Players Unhappy With The Decision?

Hope and Chase approached the umpires to question the call, believing that the ball was no longer in play when the batters ran. However, the ball had not been declared dead and the batters were allowed to complete the run.

The incident also brought into notice Joseph's missed attempt to stop the ball after Hope returned it to him. Since the ball remained in play and ran away, the run was counted as a bye rather than being ruled out.

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The disagreement led to a brief on-field argument and the West Indies players expressed their frustration over the decision. The umpires stood by the call and the match continued.

Team India managed to put up 223 runs on the board in 20 overs in the third T20I against West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Abhishek Sharma led the batting effort with a blistering 69 off 30 balls, while Ishan Kishan added 37 runs off just 18 deliveries. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel chipped in with 21 and 20 runs as India posted a challenging total for the visitors to chase.