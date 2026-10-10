IND Vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indore T20 Live

India will face West Indies in the 3rd T20I at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on October 11, 2026 | Image Credit: X/BCCI

India will take on West Indies in the third T20 International of the five-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 11, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss expected at 6:30 PM IST. Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network and catch the online live stream on JioHotstar.

With the series level at 1-1, both teams will be eager to take the lead in the Indore T20I. West Indies head into the contest with confidence after registering a six-wicket victory in the second T20I in Ranchi, where they successfully chased down India's total of 249/5.

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Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming In India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the India vs West Indies third T20I live on the JioHotstar app and website. Viewers can access the streaming service on compatible smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and web browsers, subject to the platform's subscription and access requirements.

For those who prefer watching the match on television, the live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network

The third T20I is an important fixture for both teams, with the five-match series tied at 1-1. India will look to bounce back after the defeat in Ranchi, while West Indies will aim to build on their successful run chase and move ahead in the series.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming

1. When will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

2. What time will IND vs WI 3rd T20I start?

The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

3. Where will the IND vs WI 3rd T20I be played?

The match will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

4. Where can fans watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I live in India?

The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network and streamed online through JioHotstar.

5. What is the current score of the IND vs WI T20I series?

The five-match series is tied at 1-1 ahead of the third T20I in Indore.

6. Who won the second T20I between India and West Indies?

West Indies won the second T20I by six wickets after successfully chasing India's total of 249/5 in Ranchi.

With the series level and both teams coming off a high-scoring second match, the Indore T20I promises another competitive battle. Fans can tune in to Star Sports or JioHotstar on October 11 to follow the action live.