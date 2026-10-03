IND Vs WI 3rd ODI Toss Update: Shubman Gill Opts To Bat; Anshul Kamboj Makes Debut

India captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and opted to bat first in the IND vs WI 3rd ODI in his home ground New Chandigarh. With the series secured, India have opted to make three changes to their winning combination, with Anshul Kamboj making his ODI debut.

Kamboj was drafted in as a late replacement ahead of the third ODI after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out with injury. The Chennai Super Kings pacer was playing for India A vs Australia A, but made the trip to Punjab and was handed his cap. Mohammed Siraj also gets his first game of the series, while Nitish Kumar Reddy is also back in the mix.

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IND vs WI Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar

West Indies: John Cambell, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes

India had bowled first in both previous matches but have now opted to bat first in the series finale. West Indies have also made 3 changes with Jewel Andrew, Matthew Forde and Gudakesh Motie all coming into the team.