IND Vs PAK Asian Games Final: No Naqvi, No Trophy Drama: Jay Shah To Present Medals At India-Pakistan Final

The stage is set for an India-Pakistan showdown for gold at the 2026 Asian Games men's cricket final in Nisshin, Japan, but one familiar figure from recent India-Pakistan cricket controversies will be missing from the medal ceremony. ACC and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is not amongst dignitaries present in Nisshin for the gold medal match on Sunday.

Instead Jay Shah, President of the International Cricket Council (ICC), will be among the officials presenting the medals. He will be joined by Hiroki Kondo, Mayor of Nisshin City, and Nilo Jayatolake of Sri Lanka, an Olympic Council of Asia Executive Board member. This also means there will be no Mohsin Naqvi at the medal ceremony.

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Naqvi, the president of the Asian Cricket Council and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, is missing the final because of prior commitments. His absence comes after recent trophy-presentation episodes involving Indian teams at Asia Cup events.

The Indian men's team had refused to take the Asia Cup trophy from his last year. A similar incident unfolded with the women's team last month. This time, there will be no Naqvi on the podium when the India-Pakistan final ends.

It is worth separating the institutional roles, however. Shah's presence does not make him a representative of the Indian team at the presentation; he is attending in his capacity as ICC president, alongside Japanese and Sri Lankan officials.

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India delivered a commanding batting performance in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket gold medal match against Pakistan, posting a massive 211/6 in 20 overs. After winning the toss, Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first, and his decision paid off as the batters put Pakistan under pressure from the outset.