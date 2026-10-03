'Fielding Toh Kar Nahi Sakte': Netizens React As Pakistan Wicketkeeper Usman Khan Fails To Stop Bouncer During IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

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Pakistan wicketkeeper Usman Khan came under the spotlight during the men's cricket gold medal match against India at the 2026 Asian Games after he was unable to stop a bouncer while keeping behind the stumps.

The delivery went past Usman as he attempted to collect the ball, allowing it to travel towards the boundary. The moment caught the attention of viewers watching the high-profile India-Pakistan clash, with the wicketkeeper's effort becoming a talking point on social media.

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Several users took to social media to react to the incident, with some poking fun at Pakistan's fielding and wicketkeeping during the contest. One user wrote, “Fielding toh kar nahi sakte”, while reacting to the moment.

The incident quickly became a source of banter among fans, particularly given the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan. Social-media users shared their reactions and memes as the match continued to produce plenty of talking points.

The gold medal match at the Asian Games brought the two arch-rivals together with the title at stake. India had reached the final after defeating Sri Lanka in the semi-final, while Pakistan secured their place in the summit clash after beating Bangladesh.