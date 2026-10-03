IND Vs WI 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Makes First Series Appearance Count, Slams 9th ODI Century At Mullanpur

KL Rahul put on a show of high class batting in Mullanpur's first ever men's ODI on Saturday. With the Indian side in a bit of trouble, Rahul anchored the middle and lower order to score a stunning century, his ninth in the format. The 33-year-old's efforts saw India post a commendable 330+ score.

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Rahul did not get a chance to bat in the series earlier as India sealed off both chases easily with the top order firing. However, KL was forced early into the innings on Saturday after India lost a well set Rohit Sharma in the 25th over. Ruturaj Gaikwad was also soon dismissed, leaving the onus on Rahul to anchor and take the team to a decent score.

With Naman Dhir for company, Rahul kept the scoreboard ticking, finding the occasional boundary. The 33-year-old masterfully built his innings, taking low risks and holding his end. He reached his half-century in 41 balls in the 38th over.

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Rahul then switched gears in the final phase of the innings. The wicketkeeper bat went on a boundary hitting rampage, keeping much of the strike. He reached his century in just 80 deliveries - the second fastest of his career. The 33-year-old his 5 sixes in the last three overs, finishing on 129, his highest ODI score.