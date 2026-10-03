Heartbreak For Rohit Sharma! India Star Dismissed For 92 In IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma suffered heartbreak in the third ODI against West Indies as he was dismissed for 92, falling just eight runs short of a memorable century. The Indian opener looked set to reach three figures after another fluent knock at the top of the order. However, his innings came to an end just when he appeared poised to finish with another hundred.

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Rohit rescues India

India were in trouble at 5/2 after losing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early in the innings. Rohit initially had to play cautiously and was 21 off 41 balls before shifting gears and taking the attack to the West Indies bowlers. He then joined forces with Ruturaj Gaikwad to rebuild the innings and put India back in control.

Rohit and Gaikwad added 137 runs for the third wicket, with the former doing most of the scoring during the partnership. The Indian opener accelerated brilliantly after his watchful start, finding the boundary regularly and putting pressure back on the West Indies attack. His innings eventually ended at 92 off 85 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes.

Having done the hard work of rebuilding India's innings, Rohit looked on course for another ODI century. However, his dismissal for 92 ended his impressive knock and left him eight runs short of reaching three figures. It was a particularly frustrating end after he had transformed India's fortunes following the early double blow.

Rohit's innings was another reminder of his ability to take control of an ODI game once he settles at the crease. He had started slowly, but his acceleration ensured India recovered from 5/2 and established a strong platform. The 92 also added another significant contribution to his impressive run in the series.