IND Vs WI 2nd ODI: West Indies Smash Their Highest Total, India Need To Chase Record 406 To Win In Guwahati

India will need to scale down their highest ever run chase when they come out to bat in the IND vs WI 2nd ODI in Guwahati. Captain Shubman Gill won the toss and put West Indies into bat, who posted their highest ever score. The visitors become only the third team to score 400 or more against India, with centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo.

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The Caribbean batters made the most of a flat deck at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium to record their highest-ever ODI total. Campbell struck five sixes and nine fours to make 101 off 68 balls to lead the way, while skipper Hope smacked 104 off 94 balls with eight fours and three sixes.

Later, Jangoo scored 114 off 77 balls with 13 fours and three sixes. For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick among the bowlers with 2 for 65.

India's highest successful chase is 360 against Australia back in 2013. On that occasion, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli had hit centuries, with Rohit Sharma contributing with a half-century. India would hope a similar show from their top 3, with onus on veterans RoKo and captain Shubman Gill.