IND Vs WI 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Wins Toss, India Opt To Field ; Naman Dhir Makes Debut

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India captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and opted to field first in the IND vs WI 1st ODI in Thiruvananthapuram. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return, while Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad also make the XI.

India have given Naman Dhir his debut following his impressive performances in domestic cricket and the IPL. Dhir gets his chance given India are without several first-team regulars due to the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel are all away in Nagoya.

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No Siraj, Brar partners Prasidh

India have opted for a deep batting line up. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are the primary spinners, with Nitish Reddy serving as a third pace option alongside Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar. Mohammed Siraj, being the most experienced pacer in the squad, is on the bench.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Read Also Did Virat Kohli Ignore Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Of Duo Sparks Buzz Ahead Of IND vs WI 1st ODI

IND vs WI Live Streaming

The India vs West Indies first ODI will be available for television viewers on the Star Sports Network. Fans looking to watch the match online can stream the game live through the JioHotstar app and website. The match will kick start at 2:00 PM IST.