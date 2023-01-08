IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav hits a six despite taking a tumble, watch

Suryakumar Yadav's blistering unbeaten century (112 not out off 51 balls) and collective dominating performance by bowlers powered India to an impressive 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka with a convincing 91 run-win over in the third and final T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Saturday. The Mumbai batsman was in such a devastating form that in a video doing the rounds of social media, the right-handed batsman hit a six despite taking a tumble.

Wristy Surya

With his beautiful wristy shots, Suryakumar made the opponent team feel like he isn't from the same planet, treating every bowler with disdain to power India to a mammoth total of 228/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Suryakumar, Shubman Gill played a decent knock (46 off 36) while Rahul Tripathi gave India some quickfire runs in the Power-play with his 35 off 16.