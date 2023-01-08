e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav hits a six despite taking a tumble, watch

IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav hits a six despite taking a tumble, watch

Surya scored an unbeaten 112 not out off 51 balls to power India to an impressive 2-1 T20 series win over Sri Lanka

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Suryakumar Yadav's blistering unbeaten century (112 not out off 51 balls) and collective dominating performance by bowlers powered India to an impressive 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka with a convincing 91 run-win over in the third and final T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Saturday. The Mumbai batsman was in such a devastating form that in a video doing the rounds of social media, the right-handed batsman hit a six despite taking a tumble.

Wristy Surya

With his beautiful wristy shots, Suryakumar made the opponent team feel like he isn't from the same planet, treating every bowler with disdain to power India to a mammoth total of 228/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Suryakumar, Shubman Gill played a decent knock (46 off 36) while Rahul Tripathi gave India some quickfire runs in the Power-play with his 35 off 16.

Read Also
IND vs SRI: Suryakumar Yadav smashes second fastest T20I hundred by an Indian, Netizens react
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav hits a six despite taking a tumble, watch

IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav hits a six despite taking a tumble, watch

IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav reacts after 'Starting the year right' with a T20 series win

IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav reacts after 'Starting the year right' with a T20 series win

IND vs SL: Hardik Pandya hails Suryakumar Yadav for match-winning knock, says 'If I am a bowler I...

IND vs SL: Hardik Pandya hails Suryakumar Yadav for match-winning knock, says 'If I am a bowler I...

IND vs SL: Hardik Pandya shares a heartwarming post after T20 series win, see pics

IND vs SL: Hardik Pandya shares a heartwarming post after T20 series win, see pics

'Important to put pressure on yourself during practice': Suryakumar on his T20I success

'Important to put pressure on yourself during practice': Suryakumar on his T20I success