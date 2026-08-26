 IND Vs SL 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Lead By 16 Runs After Follow On, India On Cusp Of 2-0 Whitewash
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HomeSportsIND Vs SL 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Lead By 16 Runs After Follow On, India On Cusp Of 2-0 Whitewash

IND Vs SL 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Lead By 16 Runs After Follow On, India On Cusp Of 2-0 Whitewash

Pasindu Sooriyabandara’s fighting 92 helped Sri Lanka reach 229 for six after being forced to follow on by India on day four of the second Test. Kamindu Mendis added 55 as Sri Lanka took a 16-run lead before rain ended play early. India, firmly in control, remain favourites to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
IND Vs SL 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Lead By 16 Runs After Follow On, India On Cusp Of 2-0 Whitewash
X/BCCI

Pasindu Sooriyabandara top-scored with a fighting 92 as Sri Lanka reached 229 for six in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test against India on Wednesday. After being forced to follow on, the hosts produced a much-improved batting effort and erased a first-innings deficit of 213 runs.

Heavy rain brought an early end to play, with Sri Lanka holding a slender lead of 16 runs heading into the final day.

India enforce follow on

India had earlier bowled out Sri Lanka for 290 in their first innings after building a commanding position in the match with a total of 503 for nine declared. Sonal Dinusha reached a fine century for Sri Lanka, but the hosts were unable to prevent India from taking a huge lead. The visitors' bowlers maintained steady pressure throughout the innings to ensure they remained firmly in control.

Prasidh Krishna led India's bowling effort with figures of three for 52, while Manav Suthar also claimed three wickets at the cost of 85 runs. Saransh Jain chipped in with two for 69 and celebrated his first wickets in Test cricket during the morning session. Their combined efforts helped India dismiss Sri Lanka and set up the follow-on.

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Sri Lanka fightback

Facing another tough challenge, Sri Lanka showed greater determination in their second innings, with Sooriyabandara leading the recovery with his valuable knock of 92. Kamindu Mendis provided strong support with 55 as the pair helped the home side steadily wipe out the massive deficit.

Their efforts gave Sri Lanka something to fight for after India had dominated much of the match. India, who won the opening Test convincingly at Galle, will fancy their chances of wrapping up another victory, but Sri Lanka will hope to make the visitors work hard for it.

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