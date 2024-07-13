IND vs SL 2024: BCCI Announces Revised Schedule Of Team India's White-Ball Tour Of Sri Lanka

India's bowling unit went two steps ahead against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. |

The BCCI has announced the revised schedule of the upcoming men's team's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. While the tour's initial schedule signified that the matches were starting from July 26th, it will now start on 27th and will continue till August 7th, comprising of 3 ODIs and as many T20Is.

However, the venues remain the same for all the matches. Pallekele will host all the T20Is on 26th, 27th, and 30th. The R Premadasa Stadium will stage the 50-over games on August 2nd, 4th, and 7th. The two sides last played in the 50-over World Cup last year when the Men in Blue crushed Sri Lanka by 302 runs after amassing 357.

Gautam Gambhir to begin his coaching stint from Sri Lanka tour:

The visiting Indian side has also witnessed a change in guard as far as their coaching staff is concerned. With Rahul Dravid departing after T20 World Cup 2024, the BCCI has appointed Gautam Gambhir as the coach.

Chris Silverwood also resigned as the coach of Sri Lanka after the multi-nation tournament, with Sanath Jayasuriya appointed in the interim role. Their captain Wanindu Hasaranga has also stepped down following a forgettable T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

Even as India are likely to rest a handful of their senior players, Sri Lanka will face a stern test.