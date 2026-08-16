IND Vs SL 1st Test, Stumps Day 2: Devdutt Padikkal's 167 Powers India To 460/9 After Rain Delay

Devdutt Padikkal's classy 167 helped India reach 460 for nine at stumps on a rain-hit second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka. Kuldeep Yadav was unbeaten on 12, while Prasidh Krishna was on one when play ended. Rain and a wet outfield delayed the start until 2.35 pm, with only limited overs possible.

India resumed strongly at 288 for two, but Sri Lanka's bowlers returned with better lines and lengths. The hosts took seven wickets for 172 runs as their spinners created problems for the Indian batters. Rishabh Pant fell for 39 after attempting an aggressive shot off Keshara Nuwantha, while KL Rahul added just four to his overnight 77 before being dismissed.

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Padikkal reached his maiden 150 in 215 balls with a pull for four off Asitha Fernando. He was eventually dismissed for 167 just before tea, deceived by the flight of left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. His innings, however, strengthened his case for the crucial No. 3 position, even with Sai Sudharsan expected to return from injury.

India were 364 for five at tea and soon lost Ravindra Jadeja for 13 after the break. Dhruv Jurel then produced a valuable 51, surviving a dropped catch before reaching his first fifty in eight innings. He added 55 with Manav Suthar, who made 24, as India continued to build a strong total.

Sri Lanka's pace attack struggled to make an impact, with Lahiru Kumara and Fernando proving expensive. Suthar and Mohammad Siraj added useful late runs to push India closer to a commanding total. Suthar's contribution will also please captain Shubman Gill, who had stressed the importance of lower-order batters scoring runs in the absence of injured all-rounders.