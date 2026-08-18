IND Vs SL 1st Test: Sooriyabandara Makes Debut As Concussion Sub After Chandimal Is Ruled Out After Neck Injury

Sooriyabandara Makes Debut As Concussion Sub | X/SLC

Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the match after sustaining a head and shoulder injury while fielding during the first session of the fourth day. The Sri Lankan batter hit his shoulder and head hard on the ground and was taken for a precautionary scan, which showed no signs of internal injury.

While he avoided a major injury, the 36-year-old has been ruled out for the remainder of the IND vs SL Test match. Pasindu Sooriyabandara has been approved as Chandimal’s concussion replacement by the match referee.

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The 36-year-old required assistance from the medical staff as he made his way off the field and into the dugout. As per Sri Lankan media, the experienced batter was assessed by the Sri Lankan team physiotherapist soon after the incident.

Following the initial assessment, Chandimal was taken to hospital for precautionary scans to determine the extent of the injuries. He was ruled out following the assessment.

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Sooriyabandara will be making his debut as a result. The 26-year-old averages 54.36 in first class cricket. He featured in the practice match for SLC XI against India, where he managed scores of 35 and 4.