IND Vs SL 1st Test: Sonal Dinusha Hits Maiden Test Century; Rescues Team From Trouble As Hosts All Out For 284 | X

Sri Lanka all-rounder Sonal Dinusha played a fighting innings against India as he registered his maiden Test century on Day 3 of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium on Monday. Sri Lankan innings ended at 284 as Sonal was immediately dismissed after scoring his maiden ton.

Dinusha walked in when Sri Lanka were in serious trouble at 90/5, replying to India's first-innings total of 462. He then put together a crucial partnership with Niroshan Dickwella to keep Sri Lanka's innings alive.

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Dinusha and Dickwella showed patience after Sri Lanka lost five wickets early in their innings.

The pair added 146 runs for the sixth wicket, giving Sri Lanka much-needed stability. Dickwella scored a fighting 80 before Prasidh Krishna ended the partnership.

Dinusha remained composed as Indian bowlers looked for another breakthrough. He reached his half-century after facing 92 balls and continued to build his innings.

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Maiden Test Century

Dinusha completed his first Test century, reaching the landmark after a determined knock against India's bowling attack.

The century is a major milestone for the left-handed all-rounder, who made his Test debut in 2025. Before this innings, his highest Test score was 92, meaning he also went past his previous best.

His century came after he had already shown good form in First-Class cricket, where he had previously registered a century for Sri Lanka A.

Dinusha's Test Numbers

Before this innings, Dinusha had played three Tests, scoring 186 runs with one half-century and a highest score of 92. He had also taken six wickets with his left-arm orthodox spin.

His century against India is therefore his first three-figure score in Test cricket and another important step in his development as a Test all-rounder.