IND vs SL 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Rushed To Hospital For Shoulder Scan After Boundary-Line Injury

Dinesh Chandimal Rushed To Hospital For Shoulder Scan | X/debasissen, X/CricSubhayan

Sri Lanka veteran Dinesh Chandimal suffered an injury scare early on Day 4 of the first Test against India on Tuesday after hurting his shoulder and neck while attempting to prevent a boundary. Chandimal threw himself into a dive near the boundary ropes but appeared to land awkwardly, immediately raising concerns among the Sri Lankan camp.

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The 36-year-old required assistance from the medical staff as he made his way off the field and into the dugout. As per Sri Lankan media, the experienced batter was assessed by the Sri Lankan team physiotherapist soon after the incident.

Following the initial assessment, Chandimal was taken to hospital for precautionary scans to determine the extent of the injuries. The scans were understood to be precautionary, with the team awaiting further clarity on his condition.

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Sri Lanka's medical team is expected to provide an update on Chandimal's condition after the scans. For now, there has been no indication of a serious injury, although the extent of the shoulder and neck discomfort will need to be assessed. The team management will be hopeful that the veteran can recover quickly and remain available for the remainder of the Test.

India took a 178-run lead after bowling Sri Lanka out for 284. Chandimal could only manage 4 in the first innings, but is key to the hosts' chances of trying to save this match.