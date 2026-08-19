IND Vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal, Manav Suthar Star As India Seal 165-Run Win In 600th Test

India secured a commanding 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening Test of the two-match series, with rising left-arm spinner Manav Suthar emerging as the star performer. Chasing an imposing target of 372, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 206 in 77.4 overs during the post-lunch session on Wednesday. Suthar produced a sensational performance in only his second Test, claiming 6/55 to complete a memorable 10-wicket match haul.

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The 24-year-old spinner struck repeatedly as the Sri Lankan batting order struggled to cope with India's disciplined attack. His maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket came at a crucial stage and effectively ended the hosts' hopes of mounting a serious challenge. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja provided valuable support, finishing with impressive figures of 2/16 in the second innings.

Suthar had already played a decisive role in Sri Lanka's first innings after India posted a formidable 462. He returned figures of 4/76 as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 284, giving him eight wickets in the match before the final innings began. His consistency across both innings underlined his growing importance to India's Test bowling attack.

Sri Lanka began their chase with hopes of making India work hard for victory, but the required run rate and mounting pressure soon proved overwhelming.

India's spinners maintained a relentless attack after the break, exploiting the conditions and denying the hosts any sustained partnership. Suthar's six-wicket burst completed a dominant bowling display and sealed India's first win of the series.

The victory gives India a strong advantage heading into the second and final Test of the series. For Suthar, the performance marks a remarkable breakthrough after making his Test debut against Afghanistan in June. With 10 wickets in only his second Test, the young spinner has announced himself as one of India's most promising emerging red-ball bowlers.