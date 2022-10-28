Ind vs SA: This will be deciding factor between the two teams according to Lance Klusener

It will be a clash between India's batting firepower and South African pace attack when the two teams meet in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, said former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener.

India lead Group 2 with two wins in as many games while South Africa are second with three points from two games including a no result against Zimbabwe.

Super Shamsi

"We might see another pacer in Perth. I was really impressed with the way (Tabraiz) Shamsi bowled the other night. He is a wicket-taker.

"It is about to change the balance of the team a bit with Dwaine (Pretorius) being injured...the game there for me will be how well the Indian batsmen can handle the pace of South Africa," said Klusener during a virtual interaction which also involved Ritesh Patel, Owner of Morrisville Samp Army.

Rain has played spoilsport in Australia with both the Super 12 games washed out on Friday without a ball being bowled.

Klusener, who is currently the head coach of Morrisville Samp Army in Abu Dhabi T10 League, said: "The unfortunate thing for me at the World Cup has been the rain, that's been pretty much unseasonal, so little disappointed to be honest, it has been two rained out games. But that's the case for everybody."

Massive minnows

Ireland and Zimbabwe have sprung surprises in the T20 showpiece, notching up shocking wins over West Indies and Pakistan and Klusener said the series of upsets will continue. "It has been a World Cup of upsets as well. We've seen smaller teams beat some really fancy teams and I don't think we have finished with upsets either," said Klusener.