IND VS SA T20 WC26 Tickets Still Available On Book My Show Minutes Before Toss Despite Initial Sold Out Announcement

Indian fans outside Ahmedabad | X

Indian cricket fans were disappointed and expressed their frustration at BookMyShow after tickets for the IND vs SA match appeared available just minutes before the toss. In the build up to the game, ticket sales had risen prompting sold out/coming soon from the platform.

However, on the day of the game, BMS released more tickets in all price brackets, ranging starting from 1,000.

While the platform did not immediately clarify the reason, such reappearances are often attributed to released sponsor allocations, unpaid bookings being cancelled, or production holds being lifted closer to the event.

The fixture itself remains a marquee showdown marking the start of India's Super 8 campaign. India, one of the tournament favourites, face a formidable South African in a repeat of the 2024 T20 WC Final. Given the history between the two teams in ICC tournaments, anticipation around the clash has remained high regardless of the late ticket developments.

Despite the late ticket announcement, Indian Cricket Team fans have turned out in large numbers to witness the high-voltage India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match on Sunday. A video making rounds on social media shows the fans storming the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Indian jerseys to watch the Indian team play their first game in the Super 8 stage.