IND VS SA T20 WC26: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Ravi Ashwin's Record After Magical Spell, Becomes India's Leading Wicket Taker In T20 World Cups

Jasprit Bumrah was once again at his very best as he struck twice with a sensational opening spell against South Africa. Bumrah dismissed both left-handers and Mumbai Indians teammates Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickleton to put the Men in Blue on top in Ahmedabad. Bumrah now has 32 wickets in T20 World Cups, joint most for India alongside Ravi Ashwin.

Most Wickets by an Indian in T20 World Cups:

33 - Jasprit Bumrah

32 - Arshdeep Singh

32 - R Ashwin

29 - Hardik Pandya

22 - Ravindra Jadeja

Bumrah struck in his very first over dismissing Quinton de Kock. De Kock tried to swing for the fences but lost his poles with the India pacer focusing on the stumps.

Ryan Rickleton looked set following a stunning maximum off Arshdeep Singh, but a masterful set up by Bumrah sent him packing. Bumrah foxed the left-hander with a slower delivery that dipped on the left-hander, forcing him to chip the delivery straight to mid-wicket.

Later in the innings, he dismissed Corbin Bosch caught on bowled to cap off a masterful spell of fast bowling. Bumrah finished with figures of 3/15 in his four overs, a day where India conceded 187/7 in 20 overs.

This is Bumrah's fourth T20 World Cup campaign after 2016, 2021 and 2024. He played a pivotal role in India's success in the last edition.