VIDEO: Dewald Brevis Hits Stunning 'No Look' Six Off Varun Chakravarthy In IND VS SA T20 WC26 Clash

Dewald Brevis chipped in with a brisk innings in the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Ahmedabad. Brevis struck a fine 45 as he took the attack to the opposition at the Narendra Modi Stadium. One of the highlights of his innings was a stunning no look six against World No.1 bowler Varun Chakravarthy.

In the 9th over of the innings, Brevis struck a boundary by backing away with a cut short. He then followed it up with a no look special. Chakravarthy fired one onto the stumps but it was no match for Brevis, who swatted it away with disdain to collect another six runs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Brevis walked into bat in the powerplay with South Africa having lost captain Aiden Markram. He was soon joined by David Miller with the Proteas tottering at 20/3.

The duo put on a 97-run partnership for the 4th wicket propelling South Africa towards a decent total.