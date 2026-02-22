 VIDEO: Dewald Brevis Hits Stunning 'No Look' Six Off Varun Chakravarthy In IND VS SA T20 WC26 Clash
VIDEO: Dewald Brevis Hits Stunning 'No Look' Six Off Varun Chakravarthy In IND VS SA T20 WC26 Clash

Dewald Brevis chipped in with a brisk innings in the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Ahmedabad. Brevis struck a fine 45 as he took the attack to the opposition at the Narendra Modi Stadium. One of the highlights of his innings was a stunning no look six against World No.1 bowler Varun Chakravarthy.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
In the 9th over of the innings, Brevis struck a boundary by backing away with a cut short. He then followed it up with a no look special. Chakravarthy fired one onto the stumps but it was no match for Brevis, who swatted it away with disdain to collect another six runs.

Brevis walked into bat in the powerplay with South Africa having lost captain Aiden Markram. He was soon joined by David Miller with the Proteas tottering at 20/3.

The duo put on a 97-run partnership for the 4th wicket propelling South Africa towards a decent total.

