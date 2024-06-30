IND vs SA, T20 WC Final: Win Predictor At 3.3% Shows How Team India Snatched Victory From Jaws Of Defeat

Team India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Saturday night, defeating South Africa by 7 runs to clinch the T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados.

The match was a nail-biter, with the scorecard reflecting the intense see-saw battle between the top two teams in the competition.

Klaasen and Miller's Partnership

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller nearly shattered the hopes of over a billion Indian fans with their formidable partnership.

However, the game took a turn after the final drinks break when Hardik Pandya dismissed Klaasen, shifting the momentum in India's favour.

Turning the Tide

Before that pivotal moment, the match heavily favoured South Africa.

An exceptional spell of seam bowling and a brilliant catch brought India back from the brink of defeat. At the 16-over mark, the win predictor showed India with just a 3.38% chance of victory, as South Africa cruised at 151 for 4, needing only 26 runs from 24 balls with Klaasen at 52 and Miller at 15.

Pandya's Crucial Intervention

Following the drinks break, Rohit Sharma entrusted Hardik Pandya with the ball. Pandya's magical spell at this crucial juncture altered the course of the match.

South Africa managed only 18 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the death overs. Miller's dismissal on the first ball of the final over sealed their fate.

The Final Over

Pandya defended 16 runs in the last over, ending South Africa's hopes as they finished with 169 for 8. India's thrilling comeback secured their second T20 World Cup title in 17 years, showcasing their resilience and determination.