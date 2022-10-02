Ind vs SA, ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan to captin Men in Blue against Proteas; Rajat Patidar, pacer Mukesh Kumar called up

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInd vs SA, ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan to captin Men in Blue against Proteas; Rajat Patidar, pacer Mukesh Kumar called up

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 06:46 PM IST
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain of the squad which will play ODIs against the Proteas on October 6, 9 and 11 in Lucknow, Ranchi and New Delhi respectively.

Middle-order batter Rajat Patidar and pacer Mukesh Kumar have received maiden ODI call-ups. Interestingly, batter Shreyas Iyer, pace all-rounder Deepak Chahar and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who are travelling reserves in India's squad for the Men's T20 World Cup to be held later in Australia, have been included in the ODI squad.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar

