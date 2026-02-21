IND VS SA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 WC26 Super 8 Match?

Opener Abhishek Sharma's poor form will be in focus as India face South Africa in their first match in the Super8s round of the T20 World Cup 2026 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Abhishek is yet to score a run in the tournament. He began his campaign with a golden duck against the United States, followed by early dismissals against Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Despite the concerns, India will be getting into the contest while remaining unbeaten in the Group stage. They began with a 29-run win over the USA before dismantling Namibia by 93 runs. A 61-run victory against Pakistan displayed their dominance, while a 17-run win over the Netherlands in Ahmedabad sealed their unbeaten group-stage run.

On the other hand, South Africa were equally clinical in Group D, finishing with four wins and an NRR of 1.943. They opened with a 57-run win over Canada, edged Afghanistan in a dramatic double Super Over, chased down New Zealand comfortably, and defeated the UAE with ease in their last match.

India have an upper hand in the head-to-head record in T20Is, as they have won 21 out of 35 matches played between the two sides. In T20 World Cup history, India have also won five out of seven matches they played against the Proteas, which include the T20 World Cup 2024 final, in which India became the winners.

IND VS SA Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa, T20 WC26 Super 8 G1

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

When: 7:00 PM IST

Live Broadcast & Streaming: Star Sports Network & JioHotstar

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of all ICC events in India. The U19 World Cup 2026 will also as a result be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming for the same can also be found on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs SA match kick starts at 7:00 PM IST. Toss is set to be at 6:30 PM IST.