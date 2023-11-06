IND vs SA, CWC 2023: 'Yes, Kohli Is Selfish', Venkatesh Prasad Shuts Trolls Criticising India Batter For Focusing On Personal Milestones

Venkatesh Prasad and Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad gave a befitting reply to people who have referred to Virat Kohli selfish for focusing on personal milestones in the 2023 World Cup. Prasad took to X and sarcastically referred to the 34-year-old as selfish, but only for the team to win and make true the dreams of a million people.

Kohli faced flak during the game against Bangladesh in Pune as fans accused him of consuming deliveries solely to raise his century and was alleged of the same during the clash against New Zealand. Similar reactions erupted on social media during the game against the Proteas on Sunday in Kolkata for failing to accelerate despite being set. Kohli finished unbeaten on 101 off 120 on a tricky surface and took the hosts to a winning total of 326.

The 54-year-old took to X and wrote:

"Hearing funny arguments about Virat Kohli being Selfish and obsessed with personal milestone. Yes Kohli is selfish, selfish enough to follow the dream of a billion people, selfish enough to strive for excellence even after achieving so much, selfish enough to set new benchmarks, selfish enough to ensure his team wins. Yes, Kohli is selfish."

Hearing funny arguments about Virat Kohli being Selfish and obsessed with personal milestone.

Yes Kohli is selfish, selfish enough to follow the dream of a billion people, selfish enough to strive for excellence even after achieving so much, selfish enough to set new benchmarks,… pic.twitter.com/l5RZRf7dNx — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 6, 2023

"My role was to bat deep" - Virat Kohli

During the innings break, Kohli explained that the wicket was difficult to bat on and credited Rohit Sharma for giving a breezy start. The 34-year-old revealed that the plan for him was to bat deep and the others to bat around him, elaborating:

"It was a wicket that was tricky to bat on. We got a great start. My job was to keep the momentum going when I got in. But after ten overs, the ball started gripping and the wicket started slowing down. My role was to bat deep and till the end after the openers fell because that's what I've done, that was the communication as well - to have guys bat around me. Shreyas starting hitting well as well. We were not thinking we would get to 326 but that's what happens when you dig deep and take the game into the last few overs."

India later bowled the Proteas out for 83 secured the top spot at the points table.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)