IND vs SA, CWC 2023: All You Need To Know

Rohit Sharma and Temba Bavuma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India and South Africa, set to take place on November 5th (Sunday) will truly be a clash of titans as two top sides of the 2023 World Cup are set to lock horns. The occasion will also be special as it happens to be Indian batting star Virat Kohli's birthday and the two sides will face each other at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Team India might have been jolted by Hardik Pandya's injury, but they have defeated teams fairly comfortably even without the all-rounder in the last three matches. Rohit Sharma and co. are on a seven-match winning streak and have barely put a foot wrong. Nevertheless, the Proteas could pose a bigger threat, given they have only been the other in-form team.

South Africa, meanwhile, are also almost through to the semi-finals along with India. Captained by Temba Bavuma, the Proteas have lost only one game, surprisingly going down to the Netherlands. Batting first is where South Africa have won almost all their matches and could hammer the hosts if they do so on Sunday.

Squads for India vs South Africa:

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

When and where to watch?

The live streaming of the fixture will be on Disney+ Hotstar, while the live telecast takes place on Star Sports.

South Africa are also marginally ahead of India as far as the head-to-head record goes, winning 3 matches out of 5.

