 IND VS SA 1st T20I Toss Update: South Africa Win Toss, India Batting First In Cuttack, No Kuldeep Yadav
Aiden Markram has won the toss and South Africa have opted to field first in the IND vs SA 1st t20I on Tuesday. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya returned to the Indian playing XI following their spell out on the sidelines. Jasprit Bumrah also returns alongside Arshdeep Singh in the pace attack. Kuldeep Yadav, who played the ODIs, misses out with Sanju Samson

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
article-image

Aiden Markram has won the toss and South Africa have opted to field first in the IND vs SA 1st t20I on Tuesday. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya returned to the playing XI following their spells out with injury. Despite his performance in the ODI series, Kuldeep Yadav has been ommitted from the 1st T20I.

India have played South Africa twice at Cuttack, but have lost both those matches. The toss is a crucial blow for Suryakumar Yadav, with dew set to be a major factor as the game processes.

The absence of Kuldeep Yadav is a major call by Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav. Kuldeep picked 4 wickets in India's ODI series decider a couple of days earlier. However, India have opted to go with Axar Patel and varun Chakravarthy.

For South Africa, Anrich Nortje returns from injury alongside David Miller. Tristan Stubbs did not feature in the ODIs but returns for the t20Is.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SA 1st T20I will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on 9 December 2025. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will be at 7:00 PM IST.

