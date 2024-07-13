IND vs PAK, WCL Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Ultimate Title Clash?

India Champions and Pakistan Champions will lock horns against each other in the Final of the World Championship Of Legends at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 13.

India and Pakistan are strong favourites to win the inaugural edition of the tournament. India Champions led by Yuvraj Singh finished fourth in the league stage with two wins and four losses and qualified for the semifinal based on Net Run-Rate (NRR).

In the semifinal, the veteran Indian side displayed their brilliant all-round show to thrash Australia Champions by 86 runs. Half-centuries from Robin Uthappa (65), Yuvraj Singh (59), Yusuf Pathan (51*) and Irfan Pathan (50*) helped India Champions post a total of 254/6 before their bowling attack restricted Australia to 168/6 in a stipulated 20 overs.

Pakistan Champions, on the other hand, had a brilliant run in the ongoing WCL as they qualified for the semifinal after finishing second in the league stage of the tournament with four wins and a win.

In the semifinal, Pakistan Champions led by Shahid Afridi registered 20-run win over West Indies Champions. Younis Khan's fifty (65) and vital contributions from Kamran Akram (46), Aamir Yamen (40*) and Sohail Tanvir (33) helped Pakistan post a total of 198/8 in 20 overs.

Then, Sohail Khan-led bowling attack helped the veteran Pakistan side to bundled out West Indies for 178 in 19.5 overs. Khan picked four wickets, while Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik picked two wickets each.

The clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions is expected to be exciting as the veterans of cricket from both nations will renew their rivalry on the field. Both sides met in the league stage of the tournament, where Pakistan defeated India by 68 runs.

When to watch India vs Pakistan WCL Final?

The World Championship of Legends Final between India and Pakistan will take place at 9 PM IST, with toss happening at 8:30 pm.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan WCL Final?

The World Championship of Legends Final between India and Pakistan will be live telecasted on Star Sports. Those who prefer to watch the ultimate title clash on OTT can tune in to FanCode.