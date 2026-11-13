IND Vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch India Vs Pakistan Live In India?

IND Vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs Pakistan Match? |

India U19 will take on Pakistan U19 in the highly anticipated final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday, November 14. The two arch-rivals will lock horns for the continental title at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

India Colts will be out for revenge having lost the group stage encounter. Incidentally, the two teams had also faced off in the final in 2024 with Pakistan winning on that occasion as well.

How Did India and Pakistan Reach the U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final?

India U19 secured their place in the final after registering a convincing eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan U19 in the semi-final.

Chasing a target of 228 runs, India completed the chase in just 36.5 overs. Captain Lakshya Raichandani led from the front with an unbeaten 93 off 90 deliveries, while Aaryavir Sehwag also contributed a valuable half-century.

Pakistan U19, meanwhile, booked their place in the final after defeating Bangladesh U19 in the other semi-final.

The two teams will now meet again after their group-stage encounter, where Pakistan defeated India by three wickets. India will be determined to turn things around in the final, while Pakistan will look to continue its winning momentum.

Where to Watch IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final Live on TV in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 final live on the Sony Sports Network.

The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu commentary).

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch Online?

For fans who prefer watching cricket online, the IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 final will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

Viewers with an eligible subscription can watch the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 final live on their smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs.

The online streaming is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST on Saturday, November 14.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. When is the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 final?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 final will be played on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

2. What time will the IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final start?

The match will begin at 10:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 10:00 AM IST.

3. Where will the IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 final be played?

The final will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

4. Where to watch IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 final live on TV in India?

The live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network channels, including Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4.

5. Where can I watch India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 final live streaming?

The online live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for viewers with an eligible subscription.

6. What time will the toss take place for the IND vs PAK U19 final?

The toss is scheduled for 10:00 AM IST on November 14.