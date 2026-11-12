IND vs AFG U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Team India's Lakshya Raichandani Turns Detective As He Searches For Ball In Bushes; Hilarious Moment Goes Viral | Video

Lakshya Raichandani Turns Detective As He Searches For Ball In Bushes | Sony Liv/X

A hilarious moment involving India's Lakshya Raichandani caught attention during the IND vs AFG semifinal of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026. The young Indian cricketer was seen searching for the ball after it went into the bushes during the match.

In a rather unusual sight on the field, Raichandani ventured towards the bushes to locate the missing ball. The youngster carefully searched through the greenery before eventually managing to find it, bringing an end to the amusing search operation.

Lakshya Raichandani Turns Detective As He Searches For Ball In Bushes

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The incident provided a light-hearted moment during an otherwise intense semifinal encounter between India and Afghanistan. Raichandani's determination to track down the ball also caught the attention of viewers, with the unusual scene adding some entertainment to the contest.

India eventually registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan to book their place in the final of the tournament. Afghanistan posted 227/8 in their allotted 50 overs before the Indian batters chased down the target comfortably.

India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final. Pakistan booked their place in the summit clash after defeating Bangladesh by nine wickets in the other semifinal.

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