IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma Makes Comeback, Kuldeep Yadav Replaces Arshdeep Singh - Check Records Vs Pakistan

Defending champions India have brought back fit-again Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh for the crunch clash. Abhishek had been hospitalised in New Delhi due to stomach infection and missed the clash against Namibia due to his recovery from it.

“We were looking to bat first. We've seen the results here, and we've batted in the last two games and won both the games defending, so we don't want to change anything. Two changes. Abhishek Sharma comes in and Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Arshdeep Singh.,” said India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Abhishek Sharma vs Pakistan in T20Is

Matches: 4, Runs: 110, Highest Score: 74, Strike Rate: 189.65

Kuldeep Yadav vs Pakistan in T20Is

Matches: 4, Wickets: 8, Best Figures: 4/30, Economy: 6.58

Both Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav starred in India's Asia Cup 2025 success against Pakistan. Sharma had scored a stunning 74 in the Group Stage match helping the Men in Blue chase a tricky 171.

Kuldeep picked up 3/18 in the Group stage match, with a 4-wicket haul in the Asia Cup Final.