Ind vs Pak: Rain likely to play spoilsport during T20 World Cup clash at iconic MCG

The India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup is among the most awaited sporting events of the year.

The two arch-rivals clashing against each other at a stadium as iconic as the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the marquee event, it really does not get much better than this.

Both India and Pakistan are part of Group 2 in the Super 12 stage alongside South Africa, and Bangladesh while two teams will join them from the qualifiers.

However, there is a huge rain threat looming on the game on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 90 per cent chance of a shower in Melbourne on the match day, between 10 to 25mm.

"Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the morning," it states.

Unfortunately, there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for the semifinals and final.

The last time the two nations clashed in 2021 T20 World Cup, Indian fans were left shocked and stunned after Pakistan ended Men in Blue's near-three-decade domination over them at the world stage, humiliating their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 tie.

Scenario

If the match gets abandoned, both teams will be a point each. And their semi-final berth will depend on other teams. A win would do wonders to India's chances, but a point would help when things would get tight in the group.