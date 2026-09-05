IND Vs PAK: India Seal 7-Wicket Win In Just 8.4 Overs After Bowling Pakistan Out For Just 55 In Total Humiliation

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India produced a stunning display against Pakistan, sealing a commanding seven-wicket victory after bowling their arch-rivals out for just 55 runs. The Indian bowlers delivered a relentless performance, leaving Pakistan’s batting lineup with no answers under pressure. The chase was then completed in just 8.4 overs, underlining the sheer dominance of India.

Pakistan’s innings never gained momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals from the beginning. The Indian attack maintained disciplined lines and lengths, exploiting the pressure to trigger a dramatic batting collapse. With Pakistan eventually bundled out for only 55, India were left with a straightforward target of 56 runs.

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The Indian bowlers made the most of the conditions, combining accuracy, movement and sustained pressure throughout the innings. Pakistan struggled to build partnerships and repeatedly lost wickets just when a recovery appeared possible. The collapse ensured India entered the chase with a massive advantage and little scoreboard pressure.

India’s batters wasted no time in completing the modest target, attacking from the outset and keeping the required run rate comfortably under control. The chase lasted only 8.4 overs, as India raced to 56 and sealed a comprehensive seven-wicket win. The result turned into a one-sided contest after Pakistan’s early batting collapse left them with virtually no margin for error.

The emphatic victory will be remembered for India’s exceptional bowling effort and Pakistan’s dramatic collapse with the bat. Being dismissed for 55 put Pakistan in an almost impossible position, and India capitalised ruthlessly during the chase. The seven-wicket triumph also gave India a major psychological boost in one of cricket’s most fiercely contested rivalries.