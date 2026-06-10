IND Vs PAK, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Take On India With Just One T20I Series Win In Last 30 Months | X

Pakistan Women will begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against India carrying the pressure of an underwhelming run in the shortest format. In the last thirty months, Pakistan have managed to win only one T20I series, which came against Zimbabwe in May. The team has also managed just one victory in each of the last four editions of the Women's T20 World Cup. The IND Vs PAK clash in the tournament will most-probably be a one-sided affair, shows the stats.

The opening match against India will be an important test for Pakistan as they look to show progress on the world stage. While several countries have made rapid strides in women's cricket, Pakistan are still searching for consistency in major tournaments.

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Pakistan Women T20I Series Results In The Last 30 Months:

1. May 2026: Defeated Zimbabwe Women 3-0 in a home T20I series.

2. May 2026: Finished third in the Ireland Women's Tri-Nation Series featuring Ireland and West Indies.

3. February 2026: Lost an away T20I series against South Africa Women 1-2.

4. August 2025: Lost an away T20I series against Ireland Women 1-2.

5. May 2024: Suffered a 0-3 series defeat against England Women away from home.

6. April 2024: Lost a five-match home T20I series against West Indies Women 1-4.

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Despite the results, Pakistan have several experienced and talented players in their squad. Captain Fatima Sana will lead the side, while senior players such as Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali and Diana Baig are expected to play key roles during the tournament.

Pakistan will also be hoping for strong performances from batters Gull Feroza, Eyman Fatima and Natalia Pervaiz. The trio is expected to provide the runs needed against stronger opponents in the competition.

A major boost for the team is the availability of fast bowler Diana Baig. She suffered an injury during the previous T20 World Cup and her fitness will be important to Pakistan's chances this time around.

Pakistan Women's Squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.