ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Richa Ghosh's Fighting 68 In Vain As England Beat India By 5 Runs In Warm-Up Clash

Richa Ghosh's Fighting 68 In Vain As England Beat India By 5 Runs In Warm-Up Clash | X

England Women defeated India Women by five runs in the 11th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches after posting 171/6 in 20 overs and then bowling India out for 166 in 19.5 overs. Amy Jones scored 64, Nat Sciver-Brunt made 57 and Danielle Gibson remained unbeaten on 30 for England. In reply, Richa Ghosh fought hard with a brilliant 68 off 36 balls, but India fell just short of the target.

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Batting first, England got off to a strong start through Amy Jones and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt. Jones struck 64 from 45 balls with eight fours, while Sciver-Brunt scored 57 off 45 deliveries. The pair helped England build a solid platform. Danielle Gibson then provided a late boost with an unbeaten 30 off just 12 balls, including four fours and a six, as England finished on 171/6.

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For India, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil picked up wickets, but England's batters maintained a healthy scoring rate throughout the innings.

Chasing 172, India lost Smriti Mandhana early for one and Shafali Verma made 13. Yastika Bhatia scored 15, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 17. Richa Ghosh kept India in the contest with an attacking knock of 68 off 36 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes. Bharti Fulmali added 18 and Radha Yadav scored 16, but wickets at crucial moments hurt India's chase.

The match went down to the final over, with India needing six runs from the last three balls. However, England held their nerve. Richa Ghosh was stumped for 68 in the penultimate over and Renuka Singh was dismissed on the final ball of the innings as India were bowled out for 166.

Lindsey Smith starred with the ball for England and took key wickets during the chase. England eventually secured a narrow five-run victory in a closely fought warm-up contest ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.