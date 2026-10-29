IND Vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes 2026: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of The Six-A-Side Clash In India | X

Krunal Pandya-led Team India will face defending champions Pakistan in a Group C clash at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday, October 30. The match will take place at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong and the fans are eagerly awaiting the contest between the two rivals in the fast-paced six-a-side format.

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India vs Pakistan: Match Details

Match: India vs Pakistan, Group C

Date: Friday, October 30, 2026

Time: 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

Live streaming: FanCode app and website

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Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Live?

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website. No television broadcast in India has been confirmed.

The match will be played in the six-a-side format and six overs per innings, making it a fast-paced contest between the two rivals. Pakistan enter the tournament as defending champions.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India Squad For Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Krunal Pandya (Captain), Rahul Tripathi (Wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, T. Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya.

Pakistan Squad For Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Abbas Afridi (Captain), Khawaja Nafay (Wicket-keeper), Irfan Khan Niazi, Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Mohammad Shahzad and Ahmed Daniyal.