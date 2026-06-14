IND Vs PAK: Edgbaston Sold Out As India Takes On Pakistan In ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Clash

IND Vs PAK: Edgbaston Sold Out As India Takes On Pakistan In ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2026 Group A Clash | X

Birmingham, June 14: Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham is completely sold out for the blockbuster India Vs Pakistan Group A clash in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, according to reports.

India is likely to open their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Pakistan in front of a packed crowd, with all tickets for the match sold out. The full house at Edgbaston highlights the huge interest in the India-Pakistan rivalry and the growing popularity of women's cricket.

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There are reports that the stadium will be filled to capacity as fans from both countries are likely to create a vibrant atmosphere for one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament. The India-Pakistan encounter attracts strong support, making it one of the biggest occasions of the World Cup.

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India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, and Radha Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.