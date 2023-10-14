IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Hardik Pandya Kisses The Ball Before Taking Imam-Ul-Haq's Wicket, Then Gives Him A Sendoff; Watch

Hardik Pandya dismissed Imam-ul-Haq. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India's seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya's magic trick worked in getting the 2nd wicket in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Imam-ul-Haq walked back after edging one to the keeper as Pandya did not shy away from giving him a send-off.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the run-chase as Imam looked ominous in the crease and had slammed the Baroda-born cricketer for a boundary over the point region. However, Hardik made a sensational comeback by floating one outside off-stump as the left-handed drove, catching the outside edge.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It was India's new-ball bowler Mohammed Siraj that gave the hosts their first breakthrough as the ball kept low to trap Abdullah Shafique plumb in front of the stumps.

Shubman Gill back for India as Rohit Sharma wins the toss:

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had called for heads, but tails came, going in favour of his counterpart. The veteran opening batter reasoned dew as the factor behind choosing to field first. He also announced the return of Shubman Gill for Ishan Kishan.

Dengue fever hit Gill, forcing him to miss Team India's first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan. Hence, it would be interesting to see how Gill does against Pakistan, having scored heaps of runs in the same venue in IPL.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)