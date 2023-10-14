 IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Hardik Pandya Kisses The Ball Before Taking Imam-Ul-Haq's Wicket, Then Gives Him A Sendoff; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Hardik Pandya Kisses The Ball Before Taking Imam-Ul-Haq's Wicket, Then Gives Him A Sendoff; Watch

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Hardik Pandya Kisses The Ball Before Taking Imam-Ul-Haq's Wicket, Then Gives Him A Sendoff; Watch

Hardik Pandya Kisses The Ball Before Taking Imam-Ul-Haq's Wicket, Then Gives Him A Sendoff

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya dismissed Imam-ul-Haq. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India's seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya's magic trick worked in getting the 2nd wicket in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Imam-ul-Haq walked back after edging one to the keeper as Pandya did not shy away from giving him a send-off.

Read Also
'Virat Will Be The Hero, Pakistan Fears Him': Indian Fans Pin Their Hopes On Kohli Ahead Of IND vs...
article-image

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the run-chase as Imam looked ominous in the crease and had slammed the Baroda-born cricketer for a boundary over the point region. However, Hardik made a sensational comeback by floating one outside off-stump as the left-handed drove, catching the outside edge.

It was India's new-ball bowler Mohammed Siraj that gave the hosts their first breakthrough as the ball kept low to trap Abdullah Shafique plumb in front of the stumps.

Read Also
'WC Mein Test Wali Photo': Wasim Jaffer Trolls Shoaib Akhtar For His Post On X Ahead Of IND vs PAK...
article-image

Shubman Gill back for India as Rohit Sharma wins the toss:

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had called for heads, but tails came, going in favour of his counterpart. The veteran opening batter reasoned dew as the factor behind choosing to field first. He also announced the return of Shubman Gill for Ishan Kishan.

Dengue fever hit Gill, forcing him to miss Team India's first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan. Hence, it would be interesting to see how Gill does against Pakistan, having scored heaps of runs in the same venue in IPL.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Where Does One Draw The Line?..Make My Trip Ad Shows The Petty Side By Mocking...

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Where Does One Draw The Line?..Make My Trip Ad Shows The Petty Side By Mocking...

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Hardik Pandya Kisses The Ball Before Taking Imam-Ul-Haq's Wicket, Then Gives...

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Hardik Pandya Kisses The Ball Before Taking Imam-Ul-Haq's Wicket, Then Gives...

Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Comes Out Wearing Wrong Jersey In Ahmedabad, Picture Goes Viral

Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Comes Out Wearing Wrong Jersey In Ahmedabad, Picture Goes Viral

Netizens Call Out Make My Trip Ad For 'Stereotyping' Ind vs Pak Rivalry Ahead Of ICC CWC 2023 Match

Netizens Call Out Make My Trip Ad For 'Stereotyping' Ind vs Pak Rivalry Ahead Of ICC CWC 2023 Match

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Special Prayers Performed At Mahakaleshwar Temple For Team India's...

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Special Prayers Performed At Mahakaleshwar Temple For Team India's...