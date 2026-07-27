IND Vs PAK At CWG 2026: No Handshake, Heated Exchange As Jadumani Singh Beats Sumama Rehman

No Handshake, Heated Exchange As Jadumani Singh Beats Sumama Rehman | X

Glasgow, July 27: Indian boxer Jadumani Singh made the country proud as he defeated Pakistan's Sumama Rehman 5-0 by unanimous decision in the men's 55kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. However, it was the tense moments after the bout that stood out. The fighters did not shake hands before or after the fight due to the tensions after the success of Operation Sindoor.

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After the referee announced the result, the two boxers were involved in a verbal exchange inside the ring. They also walked away without shaking hands. This incident added to the intensity of the India vs Pakistan contest.

The win came on Kargil Vijay Diwas, when India honours the courage and sacrifice of its soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War. Defeating a Pakistani boxer on this day made the victory even more special for Indian fans.

Jadumani was the better boxer throughout the fight, landing clean punches and staying in control to earn a unanimous verdict from all five judges.

With the win, the Indian boxer has qualified for the quarterfinals and is now just one victory away from winning his first-ever Commonwealth Games medal.