IND vs PAK Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Doha? | X

The stage is set for an exciting India A vs Pakistan Shaheens clash in the DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, November 22. However, apart from the teams' preparations, weather conditions in Doha will also be something cricket fans will be keeping an eye on.

The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, with the action scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time). According to the weather forecast for Doha, conditions are expected to remain largely favourable for cricket.

Doha Weather Forecast

Doha is expected to experience hazy sunshine on Sunday, with the maximum temperature likely to reach around 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

The chances of precipitation are just 1% during the day, indicating that rain is unlikely to interrupt the match. At the scheduled start time of 1 PM local time, temperatures are expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius. Conditions are likely to remain warm and hazy through the afternoon.

Weather Forecast |

Will Rain Affect India A vs Pakistan A Match?

As per the available forecast, there is little chance of rain playing spoilsport during the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens encounter. The expected dry conditions should allow the match to proceed without major weather-related interruptions.

However, players could have to deal with warm conditions, making hydration and fitness important factors during the 50-over contest.

With both teams coming into the match after winning their respective opening games, fans will be hoping for an uninterrupted contest between the two arch-rivals.