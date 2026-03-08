IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final: ‘Most Abhisheks Are Good’: Abhishek Manu Singhvi Praises Abhishek Sharma’s Blitz

X| @BCCI

India got off to a blazing start against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after a fiery knock by Abhishek Sharma and a steady start from Sanju Samson.

After winning the toss, New Zealand national cricket team opted to bowl first against India national cricket team in the high-stakes summit clash. India’s openers Samson and Abhishek responded with an aggressive approach, giving the team a strong platform early in the innings.

Abhishek Sharma, who had struggled to make a major impact in the tournament so far, apart from a 55-run innings in Kolkata, produced a sensational counterattack in the final. The left-hander smashed 52 runs off just 21 balls, playing a series of attacking strokes to put the New Zealand bowlers under pressure.

Together, Samson and Abhishek stitched a 98-run opening partnership, putting India firmly on the front foot in the title clash. The aggressive start electrified the crowd and gave India early momentum in the match.

Abhishek Sharma’s explosive innings quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans and commentators praising his fearless batting on the big stage.

Among those reacting was Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP. In a post on X, Singhvi wrote humorously, “Most ‘Abhisheks’ are good, even very good, even very very good!!”, seemingly applauding the young batter’s match-defining knock.

As the final unfolded, Abhishek Sharma’s cameo ensured India seized the early advantage in one of the biggest matches of the tournament.