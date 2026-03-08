IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final: Indian Fans Throng Narendra Modi Stadium Hours Before Historic Clash | VIDEO

The excitement is over the roof as India gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand. With the Narendra Modi Stadium set to be a full house on Sunday, fans were seen making their way to their stadium more than 4 hours before the summit clash. Fans will be treated to the ICC T20 WC26 Closing Ceremony at 5:30 PM, with the toss to follow at 6:30 PM IST.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The final, scheduled for March 8, 2026, will see the India national cricket team take on the New Zealand national cricket team for the coveted trophy. The match carries huge significance, not only because it is a World Cup final but also because it is being played in the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of around 132,000 spectators.

India will be aiming to create history. If Suryakumar Yadav-led side wins the final, India could become the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times and also the first defending champion to successfully retain the title.

Airfares to Ahmedabad have skyrocketed, with many routes recording a jump of more than 150% to 200% as India prepares to face New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final. The surge is being witnessed while multiple airlines have announced special flights to Ahmedabad as fans scramble to reach the Narendra Modi Stadium for the title clash on Sunday.