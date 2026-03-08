IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final: Abhishek Sharma Repays Gambhir's Faith, Smashes 18-Ball Half-Century In Ahmedabad

Abhishek Sharma | X

Abhishek Sharma saved his best for the last with a scintillating half-century in the IND VS NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final on Sunday. Sharm reached his milestone in just 18 balls to power India to a breathtaking start at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was a fresh turn for Abhishek, who had struggled throughout the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Abhishek Sharma had a torrid run in the tournament but India continued to put their trust in the left-hander's ability. Despite calls for him to be dropped for Rinku Singh, coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav named him in the playing XI for the IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final in Ahmedabad.

Sharma looked like a completely different player. He took a few balls to get going before crashing Jacob Duffy for a couple of boundaries to get started. Abhishek then launched into Lockie Ferguson with a boundary and a six.

Read Also MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Escort T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy At Narendra Modi Stadium | VIDEO

He reached his half-century in 18 balls, the fastest of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The left-hander blew kisses to the Indian dugout for their trust in him as they rose to applaud him.

Before his innings in Ahmedabad, Abhishek had scored just one half-century in the tournament, which came against Zimbabwe. He had struggled with a hat-trick of ducks to begin the competition.