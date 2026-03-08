MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Escort T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy At Narendra Modi Stadium | VIDEO

Former captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma walked together with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Dhoni and Rohit are both T20 WC captains, with Rohit being the defending champion. Dhoni was the first ever to lift the trophy way back in 2007.

