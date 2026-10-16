IND vs NZ Series: Shubman Gill To Lead In 3 ODIs, Pant And Prasidh Face Fitness Test; Shami Ignored

BCCI have announced the squads for the test and ODI series against New Zealanad starting in October. India have named a full strength ODI squad for the first three games with Shubman Gill leading. The final two games will see several Test regulars make way, with Shreyas Iyer taking the leadership role.

BCCI announces squads for ODI and Tests in New Zealand

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The squad for the New Zealand sees the return of several T20I stars after they missed the West Indies series due to the Asian Games. Naman Dhir has retained his place after an impressivbe debut series, meaning Ravindra Jadeja has been dropped. Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer all return while Anshul Kamboj keeps his place in the team.

Captain Shubman Gill, Kl Rahul, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj will then miss the final two games of the series to prepare for the Tests. Shreyas Iyer will take the armband, while Kumar Kushagra earned his maiden call up to the team. Auqib Nabi also makes the cut alongside Yash Thakur and Tilak Varma.

India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Gill [C], Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas [VC], Rahul [WK], Nitish, Axar, Naman, Kamboj, Gurnoor, Ruturaj, Arshdeep, Ishan [WK], Siraj, Prasidh, Kuldeep

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas [C], Rohit, Kohli, Tilak, Ishan [WK, VC], Nitish, Axar, Naman, Auqib, Gurnoor, Ruturaj, Arshdeep, Kushagra [WK], Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep

India Test Squad: Gill [C], Jaiswal, Rahul [VC], Padikkal, Pant [WK], Jurel [WK], Jadeja, Kamboj, Bumrah, Prasidh, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish, Sundar, Kuldeep, Siraj

The injury concerns

India have named both Rishabh Pant and Prasidh Krishna in the squad despite their injury concerns. Prasidh suffered an injury in the IND vs WI series and missed the 3rd ODI. Pant captained Rest of India to a Irani Cup title but has since suffered injury and missed the cut for the India A squad.

Hardik Pandya remains out of contention given his injury troubles. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the ODI squad but will feature in the Test series.