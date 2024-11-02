IND vs NZ Mumbai Test: Pics Of Kohli’s Dusty Jersey Go Viral, Fans Say ‘Sunday Ko Bat Pe Daag Chahiye’

Even as Virat Kohli has been struggling with the bat in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, the 35-year-old continues to give his everything on the field. With the former Indian captain's jersey all muddy due to putting all the hard yards on the field, netizens expect such marks on his bat when the hosts chase a tricky total on day three in Mumbai.

Contrary to expectations, the veteran batter has had a torrid time in this home Test season, compiling only one half-century. Kohli copped plenty of flak for his risky single attempt, thereby running himself out for four runs. With India likely needing him for their fourth-innings run-chase of above 140, fans will expect him to stand up and prevent a historic whitewash of Team India.

A journalist named Subhayan Chakraborty shared a picture of the same on X.

Virat Kohli - Absolutely dusted out there. pic.twitter.com/YRddxWjMvt — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 2, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja give India a fighting chance:

Meanwhile, India's bowling performance in their second innings were spearheaded by two of their most senior bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, sharing seven wickets between them. Jadeja finished the day by dismissing Matt Henry, who played a brief but a useful cameo.

New Zealand saw contributions from the likes of Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips. Having already holding a 143-run lead, the Black Caps will be keen to push it beyond 150 to have a chance of inflicting a 3-0 whitewash.