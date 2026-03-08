 IND vs NZ ICC T20 WC 2026: Bhavish Aggarwal Announces Match-Day Offer; Free Ola Electric Scooter/Bike To ₹10,000 Discount — Here’s How To Win
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, March 08, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Bhavish Aggarwal has announced a special match-day offer linked to today’s India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match. The Ola Founder in a social media post, announced that people can win free blue S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh or blue Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh by answering why they want a blue electric vehicle from Ola Electric. In another offer, he said customers purchasing any blue vehicle from Ola stores during match hours will get a Rs 10,000 discount.

Taking to his official hgandle on social media, Agarwal wrote, "Excited about today’s match! Special offer today - Tell me why you want a blue Ola Electric scooter or bike, and I will give the best response: a blue S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh or blue Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh! Or buy any blue vehicle from our stores in match hours and get Rs 10,000 off!"

