₹50 Lakh For 10 Seconds! India Vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final Triggers Massive Ad Rush

Ahmedabad, March 8: As excitement builds up ahead of the high-intesity India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final, advertising rates for the big match have skyrocketed. There are reports that JioStar which is the official media rights holder for the International Cricket Council (ICC) is charging Rs 50 lakh for a 10 second advertising slot during the final.

Ad Rates Shoot Up Before the Big Match

With India reaching the final after a strong performance in the tournament, brands are rushing to grab advertising space during the high-profile clash. Media buyers say that the demand for ad slots have surged as companies want maximum visibility during the match, which is expected to attract millions of viewers across the country.

Limited Slots, Huge Demand

As per reports, JioStar has increased the ad rates as advertising inventory is limited and the viewership numbers throughout the tournament have remained extremely high. With only a few slots left before the final, advertisers are willing to pay premium prices to ensure their brands appear during the live broadcast.

One of the Most Expensive Cricket Broadcasts

There are also reports that the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final may become one of the most expensive cricket broadcasts for advertisers in recent years. Major brands from sectors such as consumer goods, smartphones, fintech and automobiles are competing for the remaining slots.

The advertising demand is also high as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England witnessed record viewership. The match was a star-studded encounter as the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was flooded by fans and also celebrities. This skyrocketed the viewership numbers across online and television.